Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan roadways employees to go on strike on Oct 27
jaipur news

Rajasthan roadways employees to go on strike on Oct 27

The strike has been called on a day when the RAS recruitment exam (prelims), 2021, will be held and the state government has announced free travel to the candidates appearing in the exam.
Rajasthan roadways employees to go on strike on Oct 27. (Representational image)(Rajasthan Government)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:12 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Rajasthan roadways employees will go on a one-day strike on October 27, to press for their demands like revision in pay and new recruitments. "Nearly 13,000 employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) will be on a one-day strike on October 27 across the state in support of our long-pending 11 demands," M L Yadav, convener of the joint morcha of the employees' unions, said on Tuesday.

The demands include revision in pay and pension as per the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission from January 2016, one-time payment of pension benefits of 5,000 retired employees, payment of ex-gratia due for four years, new recruitment on 9,000 vacant posts, and purchase of 1,500 new buses, among others.

"We have been raising the demands repeatedly but there is no positive response from the government. When the Congress was in opposition, we were assured that the demands will be fulfilled when the party comes to power. The Congress came to power in 2018 but our demands are still unaddressed," he said.

Yadav claimed that the strike will affect revenue collection of about 4 crore.

The strike has been called on a day when the RAS recruitment exam (prelims), 2021, will be held and the state government has announced free travel to the candidates appearing in the exam.

Yadav said the information of the strike was given to the state government and roadways management on October 6 in advance.

"When we gave notice to the state government, there was no announcement of free travel to the candidates of the competitive exam.

"It is the responsibility of the state government to take care of things. The government should fulfil our demands, which are long pending and justified," he added. 

