Rajasthan robbery: Elderly woman looted, legs chopped off, say police

An elderly woman was reported to have been found in a severely injured condition with her legs chopped off on Sunday in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the police, the woman - aged around 100 years - was looted by unidentified miscreants, reported news agency ANI. The victim's anklets were stolen and she had knife injuries on her neck, said the police.

Also read: Rajasthan state GDP increased by ₹3 lakh crore in last 3 years: Ashok Gehlot

“Legs of an elderly woman aged around 100 yrs were cut off and her anklets were looted. She was lying severely injured near her house. Her neck had injuries too,” a police officer told news agency ANI. He further mentioned that the weapons used in the crime, along with the victim's amputated legs have been recovered from the spot.

Also read: Will oppose Adani investment in Rajasthan only when…: Rahul Gandhi

The woman's daughter, Gangadevi, told ANI that she was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. “My daughter called and told me about my mother lying injured with chopped-off parts of her legs near a drain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital,” Gangadevi told ANI.

The police are on a lookout to identify the miscreants who committed the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON