Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan robbery: Elderly woman looted, legs chopped off, say police

Rajasthan robbery: Elderly woman looted, legs chopped off, say police

jaipur news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 02:17 PM IST

The woman's daughter, Gangadevi, told ANI that she was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Rajasthan robbery: Elderly woman looted, legs chopped off, say police(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Rajasthan robbery: Elderly woman looted, legs chopped off, say police(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByManjiri Chitre

An elderly woman was reported to have been found in a severely injured condition with her legs chopped off on Sunday in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the police, the woman - aged around 100 years - was looted by unidentified miscreants, reported news agency ANI. The victim's anklets were stolen and she had knife injuries on her neck, said the police.

Also read: Rajasthan state GDP increased by 3 lakh crore in last 3 years: Ashok Gehlot

“Legs of an elderly woman aged around 100 yrs were cut off and her anklets were looted. She was lying severely injured near her house. Her neck had injuries too,” a police officer told news agency ANI. He further mentioned that the weapons used in the crime, along with the victim's amputated legs have been recovered from the spot.

Also read: Will oppose Adani investment in Rajasthan only when…: Rahul Gandhi

The woman's daughter, Gangadevi, told ANI that she was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. “My daughter called and told me about my mother lying injured with chopped-off parts of her legs near a drain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital,” Gangadevi told ANI.

The police are on a lookout to identify the miscreants who committed the crime.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
rajasthan jaipur

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out