Rajasthan: Six people from two families killed in road accident

Six people from two families, natives of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, were killed in a road accident when their car collided with a private bus around at 1 am on Monday in Bharatpur.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accident took place near Khansurjapur village under Rupwas police station’s limits. The police rushed the occupants of the vehicle to the Rupwas Community Health Center. The doctors declared six of them dead. Two people are critical, while a 1-year-old child survived.

The families were returning from a visit to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar when the accident took place. Apart from them, the police also found two dead bulls at the site of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Harendra Lodha (32), his wife Mamta Devi (30), their 6-year-old daughter, Santosh Lodha (37), his wife Sudha Devi (35) and their 5-year-old son.

Banni Singh, Rupwas police station in-charge, said a private bus was going from Dholpur to Bharatpur and the car was coming from Bharatpur when they had the head-on collision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem.