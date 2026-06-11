Jaipur, With the monsoon season approaching, Rajasthan will activate round-the-clock disaster control rooms across the state from June 15 as part of a comprehensive preparedness plan to tackle floods, heavy rainfall, waterlogging and other natural disasters, Disaster Management and Civil Defence Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said on Thursday.

Rajasthan steps up monsoon preparedness, orders control rooms to operate 24x7

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Reviewing monsoon preparedness at a state-level meeting at the Secretariat, Meena directed all departments to ensure coordinated and advance planning to safeguard lives and property during any emergency.

Stressing that public safety remains the government's top priority, the minister said all necessary arrangements must be put in place beforehand to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations during disasters.

He stressed that based on past experiences and assessment of vulnerable areas, flood-prone and waterlogging zones should be re-identified and essential resources must be pre-positioned in such locations.

"Preparedness, timely warning, quick response and effective coordination are the key pillars of successful disaster management," Meena said.

He directed that disaster control rooms at both the state and district levels remain operational 24x7 from June 15 and called for seamless coordination among state, district and departmental control rooms so that all information is relayed promptly to the state control centre.

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{{^usCountry}} According to an official statement, the minister also asked the Water Resources Department to undertake repair, maintenance and regular inspections of gates at all dams and reservoirs ahead of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an official statement, the minister also asked the Water Resources Department to undertake repair, maintenance and regular inspections of gates at all dams and reservoirs ahead of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the need for a robust response system, Meena called for a three-tier preparedness mechanism for flood management across the state.

Minister of State for Disaster Management Otaram Dewasi said the government's focus is not only on providing relief during disasters but also on minimising loss of life and property through early warning system and timely preparedness measures.

He added that all state and district disaster control rooms, along with helpline services, will function round-the-clock from June 15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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