Rajasthan: Teacher thrashes Dalit student for drinking water from camper; booked

A 12-year-old Dalit boy, a student of a government school in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, was allegedly beaten by his school teacher for drinking water from the camper, police said, adding the teacher had been booked.

(HT Photo/sourced)

Police said the incident took place on Friday in the Bhim Nagar area of Bayana town.

The teacher identified as Ganga Ram Gurjar assaulted the student after he found out that the boy, a Dalit, drank water from his camper, police said.

The student narrated the incident to his family, following which the student’s family members, along with a few villagers and Bhim Army activists, reached the school and staged a protest demanding strict action against the accused teacher.

Ganga Ram was booked after an assault complaint was filed by the family of the student, said Bayana police station in-charge Sunil Kumar, adding that an investigation into the matter has been launched.

In a similar incident in July, a nine-year-old Dalit boy from a private school in Surana village was allegedly beaten by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot. The student later died.

Following the incident, the 40-year-old teacher was arrested and charged with murder under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.