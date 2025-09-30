Rajasthan: Three killed, child injured after jeep hits motorcycles in Bharatpur

Three people, including two brothers, were killed and a 10-year-old boy injured after two motorcycles were hit by a speeding Bolero jeep in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday. Representational image.

The accident occurred at the Hantra village turn under Weir police station limits when the victims were travelling to Kaila Devi temple in Jheel ka Bada, Bayana block. Police said the jeep rammed into the motorcycles and fled.

Police rushed the injured to Weir hospital, where doctors declared three men dead. The child, identified as Devraj Kumar, son of a deceased labourer, is undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Kumar (23), a native of Deeg, and brothers Hemraj Kumar (33) and Ritik Kumar (18), both residents of Weir. Police said all three were brick kiln labourers.

“The victims were travelling with the child when a speeding jeep hit them and fled,” Weir station in-charge Netram Kamar said.

The police have handed over the bodies to the families after postmortem and registered a complaint against the unidentified vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace the jeep, officials said.