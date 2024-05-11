Rajasthan: Tigress ‘Rani’ gives birth to three cubs at NBP

Jaipur: A tigress named “Rani” gave birth to three cubs in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Friday, officials aware of the matter said. (Twitter/@Sanjay4India1)

According to one of the officials quoted above, the newly-born cubs have been kept under surveillance along with her mother to keep a check on their health conditions.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Confirming the development, deputy conservator of forest Jagdish Gupta said, “The tigress gave birth to three cubs on Friday morning.”

“Among the three cubs, one is white, while the other two are golden in colour. The staff members are closely monitoring the tigress and her cubs via the CCTV cameras.”

In 2021, the tigress was relocated to Jaipur from Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park, said the officials.

In July 2022, a tiger named ‘Shivaji’ was also brought to Jaipur from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior as part of the “Wildlife Exchange Programme” to bolster the tiger population, added the official. Both were paired at Nahargarh Biological Park.

Gupta said surveillance was initiated as soon as we discovered that the tigress was pregnant.

“Special attention has been given to cleanliness for the past month. Additionally, a caretaker has been assigned, and the entire responsibility of caring for the tigress has been entrusted to them,” he said.

“For a long time, there were only four tigers and tigresses in the park. Rani gave birth to three cubs on Friday morning, increasing the number of tigers and tigresses in Nahargarh Biological Park to seven,” he said.