Rajasthan to be presented as global investment destination at Dubai Expo

Rajasthan will be presented as the global investment destination at the Dubai Expo during the Rajasthan Week kicked off on Friday.

The official inaugural session of the Rajasthan pavilion on Saturday will be graced by the state's Industry Minister Prasadi Lal Meena, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and the minister of state for Industry Arjun Singh Bamaniya, according to an official statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, senior state bureaucrats and officials from the state's industry and commerce department will also be present, it added.

The inaugural session at the Dubai Expo will also mark the international launch of the Rajasthan government's mega investment summit 'Invest Rajasthan 2022'.

On Friday, the programme was inaugurated under the aegis of Rajasthan Business and Professional Group at the India Club Dubai under the direction of Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dheeraj Srivastava. Industry experts Naveen Sharma, G R Mehta, Dinesh Kothari, Vasu Shroff, Gul Banswara also expressed their views during the event.

Global Business Foundation President Chandra Shekhar Bhatia, Conveners Sahitya Chaturvedi and Nilesh Jain gave a grand welcome and felicitation to the delegation.

Over the next seven days, the representatives of the Rajasthan government and industries will hold intense discussions with several major investors visiting the pavilion and at other venues in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the week, several memorandum of understandings are also expected be signed between the state government and aspiring investors. The officials will also hold discussions and round table meetings with the investors present in Dubai during the period. In the sequence, a round table discussion on the stone sector is also scheduled for Saturday.

The state officials shall also meet representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce for further strengthening mutual trade and investment.

The international show will be a platform to highlight Rajasthan's advantage as an investment destination and lay ground for major investments towards shaping trade and industrial scenario of the state. A series of the recent policy decisions by the state government have created a transparent and conducive investment environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state, which is rich in mineral and natural resources, is also adding new advantages with the development of mega infrastructure projects such as Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Piped Gas grids. The upcoming HPCL-Rajasthan Oil refinery and Petrochemical Complex and Fintech park will add more avenues for investment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON