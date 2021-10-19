Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to introduce stringent provisions to check unfair means in recruitment exams
jaipur news

Rajasthan to introduce stringent provisions to check unfair means in recruitment exams

The ordinance is being proposed against the backdrop of irregularities reported during the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers this month
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the ordinance will provision for strict action against those involved in cheating, paper leaks, and other irregularities in competitive examinations. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
By Sachin Saini

The Rajasthan government plans to bring the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations under the category of cognisable and non-bailable offences and to increase the punishment for it from three to seven years.

“To prevent malpractices in recruitment examinations and to take strict action against those involved in the use of unfair means, the state government will make the law related to it more stringent. An ordinance will be brought in this regard soon,” said chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The ordinance is being proposed against the backdrop of irregularities reported during the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers this month. Over a dozen government officials were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty during the examination. The state government snapped mobile internet and SMS services for 12 hours for fair conduct of the exam.

Also Read: Rajasthan governor stresses on bridging digital gap for students in rural areas

Gehlot said there will be provisions for strict action against those involved in cheating, paper leaks, and other irregularities in competitive examinations. He added strict action should be taken against those involved in unfair means. “If any government officer or employee is found to be involved in cases such as a paper leak, dummy candidate sitting and copying in recruitment examinations, the state government will terminate him.” He added if a person associated with any private educational institution is found to be involved, then its recognition will be cancelled.

RELATED STORIES

The state had to cancel the librarian recruitment exam after the suspected paper leak. Eight people were arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan governor stresses on bridging digital gap for students in rural areas

Former Congress minister Mahipal Maderna passes away at 69

Amid coal shortage in India, Rajasthan ensures zero power cuts

Rajasthan govt changes its mind on cracker ban, says ‘green crackers’ permitted
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP