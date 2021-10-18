Rajasthan governor stresses on bridging digital gap for students in rural areas

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday stressed on bridging the digital gap in the present era of information and communication technology so everyone can get practical benefit of online education.

He was addressing an online inaugural session of Massive Open Online Courses' (MOOCs') teacher training programme and e-learning organised by Delhi University.

He said the basic objective of the new education policy was an all-round development of the students.

In order to make quality education accessible to everyone from urban to rural areas, special emphasis has been laid on online and digital education in the new education policy, Mishra said.

He said the earlier education system was focused on learning and delivering results. Students were assessed on the basis of scores obtained, which was a one-way approach to student development, he said.

The governor said the new education policy lays emphasis on such a structure of education which will help the students at different stages of learning.

MOOCs is a web-based free distance education programme that ensures the participation of students from geographically remote areas in the field of education, he explained.

MOOCs and e-learning will open new doors of accessible online education in the context of the new education policy.

Mukul Kanitkar, National Organisation Secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal said that in the era of online education, along with bridging the digital gap, it is also a big challenge to stop digital misuse.

He suggested that we develop educational intranet as an alternative to Internet for educational activities.