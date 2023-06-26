Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan to offer folk artists chances to perform for 100 days annually

Rajasthan to offer folk artists chances to perform for 100 days annually

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 08:21 AM IST

State culture minister BD Kalla said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot is committed to the preservation of folk art and the Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana is his idea

The Rajasthan government plans to provide opportunities for artists to perform for 100 days in their areas as part of attempts to support, encourage and conserve folk art in the state.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
State culture minister BD Kalla said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot is committed to the preservation of folk art. He said the Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana for this purpose is his idea. “...folk artists will be given employment...[and given a chance to] perform for 100 days annually,” said Kalla.

Kall said that if folk artists are protected and get 100-day assured employment, they can take care of their families comfortably. “Along with this, the artists can also get more work on their own,” he said. He added opportunities will be given to these artists to perform at state events, festivals, fairs, festivals, ceremonies, schools, colleges, etc.

Kalla said a web portal will be started for online registration of folk artists. “All the folk artists of the state will be able to register themselves on the portal,” he said. He added that the artists will be given folk incentive cards. “These cards will be the artists’ primary document to identify themselves for opportunities to perform,” he said. He added that Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi in Jodhpur will be the nodal agency for the scheme.

Jun 26, 2023
