Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan 'unanimously' passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
jaipur news

Rajasthan 'unanimously' passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

The resolution was passed during a meeting of the council of ministers held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence, a release said.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, Jaipur

The Rajasthan government on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for contractual recruitment of youth to the armed forces that has seen mass protests and violence across the country over the past few days.

The council of ministers, who gathered at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, took the decision in view of the doubts created in the minds of tens of thousands of aspirants who have now taken to the streets.

The ministers, in a statement, said the aspiring youth of the nation is apprehensive towards the Centre's Agnipath scheme. They added experts believe there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured.

"There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions made in the scheme for the recruitment, which have created many apprehensions among the youth about their future," the Rajasthan government said in a release.

“Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme,” the release said.

RELATED STORIES

“The State Council of Ministers appeals to the youth to exercise restraint and make their point in a peaceful, non-violent and democratic manner,” it added.

The Congress leadership said it will take out a Tiranga rally in Jaipur on Sunday against the recruitment scheme and demanding its withdrawal.

The Agnipath scheme was unveiled on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh, for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Over the past 72 hours, protests have turned into violent demonstrations, with dozens of trains and railway coaches burnt or vandalised, highways and government property, public buses, police stations and vehicles damaged, and roads blocked.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
agnipath scheme
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP