IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
The woman had filed a police complaint of her daughter's abduction on February 25.
jaipur news

Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide

  • Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
READ FULL STORY
By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST

A woman in Rajasthan’s Jalore district died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon by setting herself on fire in protest against police inaction in the case of her 17-year-old minor daughter’s kidnapping. Soon after the incident, relatives of the woman and members of her community started a protest action against the police while refusing to accept her body for last rites.

An inquiry led by additional superintendent of police, Jalore, has been initiated into allegations of police negligence in her daughter’s abduction case, said Shyam Singh, superintendent of police, Jalore. The girl was reported to have been kidnapped on February 23.

Protestors, who are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal, said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued, the accused were arrested and action was taken against the station house officer of Ramsin police station, Girdhari Singh, who they accused of collusion with the alleged kidnappers.

The relatives of the woman claimed she filed a complaint stating one Narpat Singh had kidnapped her minor girl from her home on February 23 with the help of some other persons. It stated that the family searched for the girl for two days before filing a police complaint against Narapat Singh on February 25.

It was also alleged that the police did not lodge the case till February 27 and didn’t act even after, forcing the mother to set herself on fire in protest on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops

Jalore SP Shyam Singh denied any negligence by the police in the abduction case and said a separate inquiry by the additional superintendent of police was being done to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

He added that prime accused Narpat Singh had been detained in the case but the minor girl was still missing. He said he had information that the kidnappers were in Chennai and their mobile phones were switched off. Singh said that a police team had been sent to Chennai to rescue the girl and arrest the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan board rbse rajasthan crime
Close
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
Heatwave conditions at many places with severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.(AFP)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda(ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of 36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
BKC Jombo's timing for Covid-19 vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Satish Bate/HT(Satish Bate/HT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:28 PM IST
  • Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (ANI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • Private hospitals can charge up to 250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
Police are now probing if the accused had sexually assaulted his other daughters too.(airdone)
jaipur news

‘My father, grandmother want to sell me off’: Rajasthan girl tells police

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • The girl said she was currently staying at her maternal house of her own sweet will but her family had lodged a false case of kidnapping against them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
Pilot, who travelled with Gehlot to two kisan mahanpanchayats, said the Centre was ignoring the legitimate demands of the farmers.
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot share stage, take on Centre over farm laws

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The two senior Congress leaders were involved in a political tussle last July over the functioning of the state unit, which threatened to topple the Gehlot government. The Congress brass eventually stepped in to resolve the month-long crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Gehlot, Pilot hit out at farm laws ahead of Rajasthan bypolls

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Both leaders shared a helicopter for the first time after more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
A health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test (PTI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from Maharashtra, Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:45 PM IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
Robert Vadra. (HT Archive)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case

By Dinesh Bothra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Vadra is facing an ED probe over the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality. The ED registered a money laundering case related to the deal in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget. Gehlot, who is also the state finance minister, will read out the budget from a tablet at 11am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
Public gatherings of less than 100 people is allowed including for weddings in Jodhpur city.
jaipur news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP