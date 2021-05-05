Rajasthan woman, mourning her father's death of Covid, leaps into funeral pyre

Mourning her father's death due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a 34-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Barmer leaped into his funeral pyre, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Although she was immediately pulled out of the fire, the woman sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised with 70% burns, the police said. She is currently recuperating at a hospital in Jodhpur, where she was referred to after initially being rushed to a nearby hospital in Barmer.

Elaborating on the incident, the police said that the funeral of Damodardas Sharda (73), who passed away of Covid-19 at a Barmer hospital on Tuesday, was being held today in the city. While Damodardas was being cremated, the youngest of his three daughters, Chandra Sharda, suddenly leaped into the flaming pyre, the police said, adding that the people present at the site immediately rushed in to pull her out of the fire.

However, by the time Chandra was dragged out, the blazes had left their marks on her in the form of severe burn injuries. Initially, she was rushed to a hospital in Barmer, but later shifted to a Jodhpur facility.

"Damodardas Sharda had three daughters. His wife passed away some time back. The youngest of the sisters jumped on the funeral pyre," PTI quoted Prem Prakash, station house officer at the Kotwali police station, as saying. The police officer said the youngest daughter had insisted to go to crematorium for the last rites after she learnt that her father, who was admitted to the district hospital last Sunday, had passed away.

(With inputs from PTI)

