Rajasthan’s GDP will soon be 15 lakh crore: CM Ashok Gehlot

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 03, 2023 05:22 PM IST

He said that the state’s GDP (gross domestic product) has increased by ₹6 lakh crore in the last four years attributing the success to the economic management of the state government

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state’s economic growth rate at 11.04% continues to be on the rise despite setbacks during Covid pandemic.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Handloom Week-2023 through video conference. (Ashok Gehlot | Twitter)
He said that the state’s GDP (gross domestic product) has increased by 6 lakh crore in the last four years attributing the success to the economic management of the state government.

Exuding confidence, he said that the total GDP of the state will soon touch 15 lakh crore.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) industrial areas are being established in every block of the state, due to which employment opportunities will be generated at the local level itself.

Various policies including EV, solar, wind, hybrid energy, agro-business, tourism, eco-tourism, rural tourism are being implemented by the state government.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Handloom Week-2023 through video conference, he said the state government is working to increase the income of handloom artisans and their upliftment.

He said a provision was made in the MSME Policy-2022 that this type of event will be organised every year.

The chief minister said that Rajasthan’s first Handicrafts Policy-2022 has been issued for the upliftment of handicrafts and handloom sector products and artisans associated with them.

With this policy, about 50,000 new employment opportunities will be created in the handloom sector in the state, he added.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
