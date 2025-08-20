Rajasthan: Two minor brothers found dead in parked car near Jaipur home

Jaipur: Two minor brothers who went missing from their home in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday evening were found dead inside a car parked just 20 to 25 feet from their house, police said. The minors were found inside the car around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. (Representative photo)

Police have identified the deceased brothers as 8-year-old Anas Shehzad and 5-year-old Ahsaan Shehzad. The duo, originally from Mahuwa in Rajasthan’s Dausa city, were living in Jaipur’s Galta Gate area with their parents.

The minors were found inside the car around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. “Prima facie, they died due to suffocation inside the locked car. However, there was some blood on Ahsaan’s nasal area. It is yet not clear how they got into the car. We will question the car owner, who is also one of their neighbours,” deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) of Jaipur (North) Karan Sharma said.

Also read: Patna: 2 found dead in parked car; police suspect suffocation, family alleges murder

The two brothers allegedly went missing around 4.30pm while playing outside their home on Tuesday evening. “Their parents started searching for them and informed the police. Their bodies were recovered from the car and taken to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” Sharma added.

Also Read: Two men found dead in parked car in Noida, asphyxiation suspected

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family members, a murder case was registered against an unidentified person under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The car was parked within 20 to 25 feet distance from their house. Nobody has been arrested yet. But we are probing how they got into the car and if they have been murdered,” Sharma said.

Local Congress MLA Rafeek Khan had a dialogue with the family, assuring them of stringent action.