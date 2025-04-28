Ranthambore tigress gives birth to 2 cubs

Jaipur: A four-year-old tigress gave birth to two healthy tiger cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Monday, officials said. RBT 2313.

The tigress and her cubs were captured on camera traps and the Forest Department is closely monitoring and tracking them to ensure their safety.

Forest minister Sanjay Sharma said this development is expected to boost the conservation efforts in the region and highlight the growing tiger population in the reserve.

“Today RBT 2313, a 4-year-old female tiger was camera trapped with Two Cubs. This Tigress is moving in Kharia Khal area of Bodal Naka under Phalodi Range of RTR. The Male Tiger RBT 108 is the tiger of the same area and possibly the father of this litter of RBT 2313,” Sharma said in a post on X.