Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze

The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday.
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 AM IST
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)

Police on Saturday detained two men in the murder case of a 30-year-old rape victim in the state’s Hanumangarh district, police said.

The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday. She had sustained 90% burns and died on Friday, police said.

Bishnoi had allegedly raped the woman in 2018 and was out on bail in the case.

“Financial assistance of 5 lakh has been provided to the family of the deceased from the CM’s Relief Fund. Detailed investigation is being carried out; the two suspects are being questioned. Police personnel skilled in cyber technology are also helping in investigation,” said DGP ML Lather.

A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, he added.

