Reduce taxes, give relief to common man: Gehlot to Centre on fuel price hike
jaipur news

Reduce taxes, give relief to common man: Gehlot to Centre on fuel price hike

Amid soaring fuel prices, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the Centre to reduce various taxes on petrol and diesel.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices in Rajasthan are among the highest in the country.(HT Photo )

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday demanded the Centre reduce various types of taxes on fuel to give relief to common people from rising prices.

"Petrol/diesel prices were under control despite crude oil prices reaching $100 per barrel during the UPA-II regime. Now the cost of crude oil is rising continuously, and will soon touch $80 a barrel in a few days," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The centre should take immediate steps and give relief to the common man by reducing various excise duties," he said.

Gehlot said the Centre has imposed various types of excise duties on petrol and diesel in which states hardly get any share.

Giving a break up, the chief minister said if price of one litre of diesel in Rajasthan is 98.80, then centre takes 31.80 out of it, leaving only 21.78 in VAT to the state.

Gehlot said that in view of the poor financial condition of states after Covid, the Centre should give relief to the common man by reducing additional excise duty, special excise duty, and agriculture cess.

