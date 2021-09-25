Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET 2021: Mobile internet, SMS, social media to be suspended in Ajmer on Sunday; check timings

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reviewed the preparations for the aforesaid exam, also issued a warning for state government personnel against helping candidates cheat.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier issued a warning for state government personnel against helping REET 2021 candidates cheat.(HT file)

Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media platforms will be suspended in Ajmer district of Rajasthan from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, September 26, in view of the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 to be held on the same day, the state government announced on Saturday.

“Internet services, bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband, lease line data) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam,” said Ajmer district magistrate in a new order.

Earlier on Friday, the Rajasthan Police arrested four members of a gang with 5.60 lakh in cash for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates appear for REET 2021. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who reviewed the preparations for the aforesaid exam, also issued a warning for state government personnel against helping candidates cheat. He also approved the withdrawal of affiliation and recognition of private institutes if any of their staff is caught facilitating cheating.

Notably, the Rajasthan government announced free travel facilities to all candidates appearing for REET 2021. State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that all roadways buses will be available free-of-cost for travel of the candidates.

REET 2021 is being conducted to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. The REET admit card was released by the Board on September 17, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled for June 20 but was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

