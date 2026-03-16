Religion should act as a unifying force in society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said religion should act as a unifying force in society and warned against growing casteism. Addressing an event at Sire Mandir in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, Adityanath said that while the caste system was historically meant to organise society, casteism weakens the social fabric and divides the nation. CM Adityanath also said that the government is focused on expanding infrastructure and public facilities across India. (ANI file photo)

He alleged that previous governments had pursued politics based on caste, region and language, which weakened the country and contributed to issues such as unrest in Kashmir, Naxalism and social conflicts.

Adityanath said India was now moving towards becoming a major global power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“The country has been brought together with one voice under the leadership of Modi,” he said, adding that several long-standing challenges were addressed while welfare schemes and development programmes were delivered without discrimination.

He said the government has focused on strengthening infrastructure across the country, including building better roads, expanding railway connectivity and establishing facilities such as airports, metro systems, medical institutions and engineering colleges in previously underserved regions.

Targeting earlier governments, Adityanath said they often viewed India’s spiritual traditions as regressive.

He described India as a unique civilisation shaped by the spiritual traditions of saints and sages, as well as the bravery of warriors and the hard work of farmers, artisans and labourers.

“Every citizen should work towards the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he said, adding that preserving the nation’s faith is essential for unity and strength.

During his address, the UP chief minister also highlighted the negative impact of smartphones on children and adolescents. He warned that excessive screen time can harm both physical and mental health, affecting eyesight, daily routines and emotional well-being.

“Drugs are dangerous, and smartphones can be equally harmful if misused. Parents should guide children toward studies, yoga and physical exercise instead of excessive phone use,” he said.

Adityanath said prolonged use of smartphones, especially online games and digital platforms, could lead to depression and negative behavioural patterns among youth.

“The future of the country lies with its youth. Efforts must be made to keep them away from drugs and excessive smartphone use,” he said.

He advised parents not to hand over phones to children merely to calm them down and urged young people to spend more time with family, reading and engaging in productive activities.

“Children should devote the time they spend on smartphones to studies, exercise and self-development,” he said, also advising that phones should not be used at night except in emergencies.