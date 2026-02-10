Country will weaken if Sanatan Dharma weakens: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cautioned the society, saying that if Sanatan Dharma weakens, the country will weaken, and if this happens, Sanatan Dharma will face an existential crisis, “therefore, be wary of those who try to divide us”. Describing Sitapur as a historical site of Sanatan Dharma in India, Adityanath said the district is touching new heights of development. (File Photo)

“Everyone is silent on the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh. Those dying are Dalit Hindus. Except religious leaders and some Hindu organisations, no human rights organisation or global organisation is advocating for them,” he said speaking at the idol installation ceremony of Girdhari Nath Ji Maharaj at Tapodham Satguru Ashram in Sitapur.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is preparing itself for a long journey. It will become a major world power, and no one can stop it,” he emphasised.

Adityanath said many civilisations and cultures in the world disappeared over time, but Sanatan culture, having withstood numerous storms, stood with dignity and pride, giving the message of friendship, compassion and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) to the world.

“Many attempts were made to break it. Followers of Sanatan Dharma gave refuge to everyone in times of adversity, giving them the opportunity to flourish, but some people did not uphold the ethics of being a refugee; instead, they came here, took advantage of our hospitality and tried to strangle us, leaving no stone unturned in looting the country,” asserted CM.

The CM said followers of Sanatan Dharma possessed strength, wealth and intelligence, but never misused it; instead, they used it for the welfare of humanity.

Adityanath said Yogiraj Girdhari Nath Ji Maharaj had to leave the Hinglaj Devi shrine in Pakistan in 1947 and come to Sitapur via Kurukshetra.

He built a cave at this place and practiced penance for many years. After him, Guru Yogiraj Charan Nath Ji Maharaj built a yoga ashram, a cave and practiced penance for months, Practicing penance for months without eating anything is only possible through yoga, said the CM.

Describing Sitapur as a historical site of Sanatan Dharma in India, Adityanath said the district is touching new heights of development.

He said the Kumbh tradition in India is thousands of years old, but for the first time in 2019, the Prayagraj Kumbh received global recognition when PM Modi, through Unesco, got this fair recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of the world.

On January 22, 2024, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated the magnificent idol of Lord Ramlala in Ayodhya, tears of devotion and pride welled up in every eye, added the CM.