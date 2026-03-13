Ensure smooth LPG supply, avoid scarcity rumours, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of cooking gas (LPG) across Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said no artificial shortage should be created. (HT FILES)

He said no panic situation should be allowed to develop regarding LPG availability and people should be regularly provided with correct and factual information.

Yogi was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the state government and oil companies on Thursday. Officials informed him that supply of petrol and diesel in the state is completely normal and there is no shortage in their distribution.

He said no artificial shortage should be created at any level and that consumers who have booked LPG cylinders should receive their refills on time as per the rules. He also instructed that consumers should be informed about the expected date of their next refill.

“The situation is not as serious as it is being portrayed through rumours. Oil companies should coordinate with the administration and regularly inform the public about the actual status of LPG supply and distribution,” said Yogi.

He said the Union government is also making efforts to maintain normal supply and distribution. Issuing strict directions, he said if any distributor agency or individual is found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an immediate FIR should be filed and strict action should be taken. He said police personnel may be deployed at LPG distribution centres if necessary so that no disorder occurs and the distribution process runs smoothly.

He was informed that the state has been allocated litres of kerosene as an alternative. He said it should be kept as an option and distributed whenever required. He directed officials to establish communication with hostels, dharmshalas, hospitals, hotels and various business establishments and encourage them to use alternative fuels.

The chief minister asked the food and civil supplies department to set up control rooms and ensure continuous monitoring of the situation in every district. He said district magistrates, superintendents of police, district supply officers and local representatives of oil companies should work in coordination to ensure proper supply and distribution of LPG.