Remove age restriction for Covid-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot to Centre
jaipur news

Remove age restriction for Covid-19 vaccination, says Ashok Gehlot to Centre

He also demanded that the Centre provide more vaccine doses to the state, while noting that another lockdown would prove fatal to the livelihood of people.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Voicing concern over rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said there should be no age restriction for getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Experts are of the opinion that the government of India should focus more and more on vaccination.Public will be safe from corona only with maximum vaccination,” he said in a series of tweets.

Gehlot said that everyone should be vaccinated by removing age restriction.

Referring to the opinion of Dr Devi Shetty of Bengaluru, the chief minister said it seems reasonable that people in the age group of 24 to 45 years should also be vaccinated soon as these people step out of home for work and can become super spreaders.

“India also has a large number of vaccine production capacities that should be used,” he added.

The chief minister appealed to the Centre to provide more vaccines to the states so that the second wave of corona infection can be controlled.

