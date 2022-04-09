Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
jaipur news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka in January this year before the Punjab assembly elections
Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader. (HT File Photo/Ravi Kumar)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:07 AM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening.

A senior leader familiar with the development said in an hour-long meeting at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, the leaders discussed upcoming elections in states such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Political discussions related to Rajasthan also cropped up at the meeting with a focus on the ongoing political situation in the state.

Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader.

He said the need of hour is changes in the party, especially in context of the recent party performance in the assembly elections held in five states. Rajasthan is an important state for the party, and the leadership is putting its entire focus on it., he added.

The leaders also discussed issues such as organizational elections scheduled to be held later in the year and the ongoing membership drive.

Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January. Pilot had then conveyed to the party leadership that he was willing to take up any role that would be assigned to him.

Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition.

