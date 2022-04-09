Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, discusses elections in Gujarat and HP
JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday evening.
A senior leader familiar with the development said in an hour-long meeting at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, the leaders discussed upcoming elections in states such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Political discussions related to Rajasthan also cropped up at the meeting with a focus on the ongoing political situation in the state.
Pilot reached Delhi after his visit to Ajmer where he had gone to attend the wedding of a Congress leader.
He said the need of hour is changes in the party, especially in context of the recent party performance in the assembly elections held in five states. Rajasthan is an important state for the party, and the leadership is putting its entire focus on it., he added.
The leaders also discussed issues such as organizational elections scheduled to be held later in the year and the ongoing membership drive.
Pilot had earlier met Rahul and Priyanka before assembly elections in Punjab in the first week of January. Pilot had then conveyed to the party leadership that he was willing to take up any role that would be assigned to him.
Chandigarh MC commissioner carries out ‘on-foot’ visit to Sector 15
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra conducted an on-foot visit to Sector 15 on Friday to take stock of ongoing development work and to hear the residents' grievances. This was the third 'on-foot' visit of the commissioner, along with a team of engineers. The commissioner was accompanied by area councillor Saurav Joshi, all superintending engineers and concerned executive engineers, junior engineers of the municipal corporation, office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations and local residents.
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana
Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint. The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area. The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.
Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday). The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order.
Targets put in place as Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews plan to provide 2mn jobs in 5 years
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday identified sectors, approved an initial plan of action, and reviewed steps that need to be taken to fulfil an important goal set by the state government in its 2022-23 budget -- creating 2 million jobs in the city in the next five years. He added that the need is to and make Delhi an example for other states to follow in the employment sector.
