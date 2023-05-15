Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a statewide movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with supporters during his ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, in Jaipur. (PTI photo)

Pilot’s five-day and 125-kilometre ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur culminated on Monday.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

“It is a common belief that here jugaad works and appointments are political. The appointments need to be done in a transparent manner, and people like scientists or lecturers need to be chosen”, he said.

“If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state,” the former deputy chief minister told a rally.

The former deputy CM said, “So far, I have done Anshan and taken out a yatra. If action is not taken on these three demands in the interest of youth, I will launch an agitation in the entire state. We will walk with people in villages and hamlets and get them justice.”

Pilot said his agitation was not against anyone but against corruption and for the youth.

He referred to the boycott by CM loyalists of the Congress legislature party meeting in September last year.

Pilot said whoever talks about factionalism and betrayal of the party should introspect over their “betrayal” and the “insult” to party leader Sonia Gandhi last year.

He said they should think “whether we or they broke discipline”.

Over 90 MLAs had signed the letters at UDH Shanti Dhariwal’s residence on September 25, 2022 in a bid to prevent Pilot’s candidature as the next CM face in case Gehlot was elected as AICC chief.

“We remained in public even after being abused and worked for the strengthening of the organisation and you (Gehlot) are abusing and maligning us after eating malai… this will not happen,” said Pilot.

Referring to the CM’s statement of praising BJP leaders including Raje and Kailash Meghwal for saving the government during the political crisis in July 2020, he said, “What kind of policy is this that you malign the image of your own party leaders and praise others (BJP).”

He continued that, “I have never levelled charges of anyone. I have never said bad words against anyone. They left no chance to abuse me, but this does not worry me. In democracy, it’s the people’s blessing which matters, and no one should have a misunderstanding.”

Promising to continue his fight against corruption, he said, “I promise that I will continue to serve the people of Rajasthan till my last breath, even if I remain on any post or not. Nothing can scare me or suppress me. I have fought for you and will continue to do so.”

He said the Jan Sangarsh is not against any leader, it is against corruption and in the favour of youth.

The meeting today was attended by over a dozen MLAs including two ministers of the Gehlot cabinet – Rajendra Gudha and Hema Ram Choudhary.

Congress spokespersons did not comment on the matter.

However, the Congress leadership that had termed Pilot’s Anshan ‘anti-party activity’, had called his yatra ‘personal,’ and said they are ‘keeping an eye.’

Reacting on the same, BJP demanded a high-level probe on the charges levelled by the minister on its own party government.

The leader of opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore said Congress ministers themselves are telling the reality of the promise of ‘Zero Discretion, Zero Corruption and Zero Tolerance’ made in the public manifesto regarding corruption.

Rathore said that the allegations made by Gudha on the Congress government itself regarding corruption on his own government from the public platform are serious, there should be a fair and high-level inquiry.

According to Article 164(2) of the Constitution, the cabinet works on the basis of collective responsibility and the statement of a minister is considered to be that of the entire cabinet, he said.

