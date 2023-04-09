Pilot to go on hunger strike for action against ‘corruption’ during BJP rule in Raj

In a fresh salvo against his own party government, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday announced a day-long Anshan (sit-in-protest) on April 11 demanding action from chief minister Ashok Gehlot against alleged corruption during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tenure in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot (ANI Photo)

“The hunger strike will be held demanding action against the corruption (by BJP) which we have not been able to do in over four years,” Pilot said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Pilot said he will sit on one-day Anshan at Shaheed Smarak on Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11 and attacked Gehlot for not taking “any action against then chief minister Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government over corruption cases as promised.”

Addressing media persons on Sunday, he said, “He has apprised the district administration about this.”

Pilot said that he and other Congress leaders raised the issue when Congress was in the opposition and promised to take action when Congress comes to power.

“No action has been taken on the corruption in the Vasundhara Raje government, where we being in the opposition had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. Now 6-7 months are left for the election, and we should take before that,” he said.

Pilot said, while in the opposition during the previous Raje-led government in the state, Congress had raised voices about scams worth ₹45,000 crore and promised to investigate these scams in a fair manner and punish the guilty. He said that the Congress government had failed to act against the excise mafia, illegal mining, land encroachment and the Lalit Modi affidavit case.

“I have never called for malicious action, but the credibility we have built as the opposition has to be maintained. I had requested CM Gehlot and wrote letters, first on March 28, 2022, and then again on 2 November 2022, but got no reply,” he said.

He said that it was necessary to assure people and party workers that the Congress government will deliver the promises made before the 2018 assembly elections.

“Ashok Gehlot and I made these allegations together, how will we know until there is a fair investigation? If it comes out in the investigation that no one was guilty, then we will accept that Gehlot Ji and I were liars. But until a case is registered, how will people believe that the allegations made by us are true or false?” Pilot questioned.

Moreover, Pilot played over a dozen video clips where Gehlot was slamming BJP over corruption and other issues while being in opposition.

He also shared a letter with the media, dated March 3, 2022, addressing the Gehlot in which Pilot wrote that being in opposition, many issues of corruption, fraud and misuse of the public fund were raised.

“You (Gehlot) and I had assured public that action will be taken after impartial probe. The people voted for us in 2018. It’s been three years but no concrete step or action has been taken.”

In the letter, he mentioned mine scam, carpet theft, and misuse of funds in the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra etc.

In his follow-up letter dated November 2, 2023, he urged the CM to hold an impartial probe on the corruption charges.

Showing support for Pilot, state cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas called him an “asset to the party” and said his opinions and questions should be respected.

“He has the right to raise issues and ours is a democratic party. What’s wrong in getting corruption issue probed during BJP tenure?” added Khachariyawas.

Whereas, a senior leader and minister close to Gehlot, on condition of anonymity said, “It is unfortunate the way he is creating the drama which is against the party’s discipline. When he already raised the issue with party leadership and the CM then what was the need of announcing the Anshan…isn’t his intention be questioned?”

Commenting on the Pilot’s protest announcement, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “He didn’t speak to me on the issue. I met him in Delhi and Jaipur but he discussed his grievances and political issues.”

“It is unfortunate as this is the time everyone should fight unitedly, and such incidents would give opposition a chance to make mockery,” said Randhawa.

He added, “Pilot raised corruption issues, even I am against it. I will speak to him and visit the state on Tuesday. It needs to be seen why action wasn’t taken and when the letter was written.”

Political analyst Manish Godha said Pilot’s action shows his desperation as elections are nearing.

Godha said he is not only showing his relevance but targeting Gehlot on issues…it’s like a shadow war on the CM, keeping issues in front but settling his own score.

Taking a jibe, BJP MLA and former minister Vasudev Devanani said they are unnecessarily dragging BJP in their infight. “Why was Pilot silent for over four years? It’s just that he isn’t getting the importance in the party, so he is playing the BJP card.”

