Seers protest demolition of Alwar temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, saints and their followers on Wednesday took out an ‘aakrosh’ rally in Rajgarh town of Alwar district, demanding that the temples razed as part of a demolition drive earlier this month be rebuilt immediately.

On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.

The demolition of the temples sparked a blame game between the Congress-ruled state government and the opposition BJP, that governs the municipality.

“If Gehlot is not able to run the government then should give his resignation,”Alwar MP Balak Nath said. Senior Congress leader Archana Sharma, blamed the BJP, saying their board had demolished the temples in Rajgarh. “They are politicising the issue and polarising in the name of religion,” she said.

