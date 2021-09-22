Seven-year-old raped, killed in Rajasthan’s Nagaur; neighbour arrested

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of his seven-year-old neighbour in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. The court remanded the accused to police custody on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was last seen playing near her home on Monday. When they realised she was missing, the family informed the police by 9pm after searching for her. Her body was found in nearby fields at 3am. Police caught the accused as he was last seen with the girl by some villagers. They said the accused, known to the girl, abducted her. He then took her to a secluded place and raped her.

Padu Kalan station house officer Ashok Bishu said the man was booked for kidnap, rape and murder. He was drunk when he was arrested. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded strict action against the accused.

“Merta legislator Indira Bawri met the aggrieved family... We stand with them for justice and action against the accused. May God give peace to the departed soul,” he tweeted.