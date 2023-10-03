Shepherd dies of suspected tiger attack in Sawai Madhopur, villagers stage protest

Citizens in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest and blocked roads after a tiger allegedly killed a shepherd when he took his cattle to the forest for grazing.

Representational image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred in village Khawa under Kundera police station limits when 45-year-old Babu Lal Gurjar took his goats for grazing in Ranthambore forest land around 10am on Monday.

Family members launched a search for him when he didn’t return home till late evening. Later, with help from other villagers, they found his body deep inside the forest on Tuesday morning.

The village is near the Ranthambore national tiger reserve. Villagers and BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena protested with the shepherd’s body and demanded compensation for the family.

Kundera police SHO Mahendra Chaudhary confirmed that the man was a native of Khawa village adjoining the Ranthambore national park.

The forest department has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh, the district collector has announced ₹5 lakh, and Meena has pledged ₹5 lakh for the victim’s family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the family will be provided with a contract-based job and one hectare of agriculture land in the village with a dairy booth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!