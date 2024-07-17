Sikar Class 12 student dies by suicide; family says school staff assaulted him

JAIPUR: A Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide at his school hostel in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Tuesday. Police said the student was found dead in his hostel room (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the hostel of Lal Bahadur Shastri Senior Secondary School, where the teenager had been studying for the last four years, a police officer said.

“The deceased, a native of Salahsar in Churu district, was a Class XII science stream student at the school and had been staying at the school’s hostel for the last four years,” said Surendra Degra, station house officer (SHO), Udhyog Nagar police station.

On Tuesday evening, he was found dead inside his hostel room.

Degra said the student didn’t go to play with his friends on Tuesday evening and told his friends that he was not feeling well and that he wanted to go back home.

“When he did not respond to several knocks by his friends and the hostel superintendent, they broke open the door and found the body,” the SHO said, adding no suicide note has been found in the room.

On Wednesday morning, the student’s family members arrived in Sikar and alleged that some school staffers had been assaulting him. “They also alleged that some of the school staff beat him up during the morning assembly on Tuesday and that his teachers used to misbehave with him,” the police officer said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the school administration for abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday morning.

“Prima facie, no such incident of assault was found in the footage from the school’s CCTV camera… We are questioning the school staff. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.

The teenager’s family members also staged a protest outside the mortuary on Wednesday morning, demanding a compensation and immediate action against the school staff.