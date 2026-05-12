Kota , An expert team from the AIIMS-Delhi and other central medical institutions will investigate the deaths of postpartum women and reported infections at Kota's New Medical College Hospital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. Team from AIIMS-Delhi to probe maternal deaths in Rajasthan's Kota, new SOPs on anvil

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Birla termed the deaths as "an extremely sensitive matter" and said negligence in treatment would not be tolerated. He directed officials to fix accountability and ensure strict adherence to medical protocols to prevent a recurrence.

According to an official statement, the AIIMS-led team will inspect operating theatre infection-control systems, surgical procedures, and overall hospital management practices in hospitals in Kota and Bundi districts. The team will also recommend institutional reforms and frame new Standard Operating Procedures for hospitals in the region.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore, Divisional Commissioner Anil Agrawal, District Collector Piyush Samaria, senior doctors, hospital superintendents, and medical officers from Kota Medical College Hospital, JK Lone Hospital, and other government health institutions.

According to an official statement issued here on Tuesday, the AIIMS-led expert team will conduct an in-depth assessment of operation theatre infection-control systems, surgical procedures, and overall hospital management practices.

The team is also expected to submit a detailed report identifying deficiencies and recommending institutional reforms and SOPs for hospitals in the region.

Birla directed the divisional commissioner to constitute a committee under his chairmanship to inspect all government hospitals in the district. The committee will review hospital infrastructure, cleanliness, nursing arrangements, emergency services, and other operational systems before preparing a roadmap for improvements.

He emphasised that maintaining public trust in government hospitals was of paramount importance and instructed authorities to strengthen cleanliness mechanisms, improve emergency and nursing services, and ensure that patients receive timely and quality treatment. Strict action was also ordered against personnel found negligent in discharging their duties.

Earlier in the day, the principal secretary conducted inspections at JK Lone Hospital and MBS Hospital and reviewed maternal and child health care services, treatment systems, and medical arrangements.

During her inspection at JK Lone Hospital, Rathore visited the labour room, post-operative ward, paediatric ward, and pathology laboratory. She interacted with admitted patients and their attendants to obtain feedback regarding treatment, cleanliness, and other facilities.

Rathore directed doctors to strengthen monitoring of high-risk pregnancies and ensure regular screening of postpartum women and newborns so that complications could be identified and treated at an early stage. She stressed the need for more effective prenatal and postnatal care and instructed doctors to maintain heightened vigilance in high-risk cases.

Reviewing paediatric healthcare services, she said that sensitivity, alertness, and prompt treatment were essential in treating children and newborns. She also directed officials to strengthen disease screening systems for children and postpartum women.

The principal secretary also reviewed the implementation of adolescent health programmes and instructed the Chief Medical and Health Officer to improve counselling, examination, and treatment services for adolescents, stating that healthcare should focus on overall health development and not merely treatment.

During her inspection of MBS College, Rathore expressed displeasure over deficiencies in the practical training of trainee nursing staff, particularly in basic medical procedures. She directed officials to issue a notice to the concerned private nursing college and instructed that trainee nursing personnel should work only under the supervision of senior doctors until they acquire adequate practical proficiency.

Addressing a meeting of medical officers from across the Kota division, Rathore described the deaths of the postpartum women as tragic and directed principals of medical colleges, hospital superintendents, unit heads, and CMHOs to improve systems and discharge their responsibilities with greater sensitivity.

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