  According to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Kailash Chand Jat, some people barged into her house at night and strangled her in sleep.
Teenager strangled in sleep in Rajasthan's Bundi; Postmortem report awaited. (Representational image, AFP)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 03:28 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in sleep at her house in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Friday. Her postmortem report is awaited and the possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out yet, they said.

The victim was a Class 10 student and a resident of Korma village that falls under Nainwa police station area.

The incident supposedly took place when she was asleep in her room and her uncle was out in the verandah.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Kailash Chand Jat, some people barged into her house at night and strangled her in sleep.

When her uncle woke up in the morning, he found her dead with two pieces of rope lying nearby.

During the night when the crime was committed, girl's parents and brother were out in their field guarding the crop.

The family has not named any possible suspects.

A case of murder has been lodged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, Nainwa Station House Officer Brijraj Singh said. 

