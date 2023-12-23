Temple priest shot dead by unknown assailants in Rajasthan’s Banswara: Police

A 45-year-old temple priest was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on Friday night, police said, adding that the accused are absconding. (Representative Photo)

“The incident took place in front of an adjacent temple to his house in the district’s Janamedi village. The assailants came on a two-wheeler, shot at his chest, and fled,” said Dileep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Thana.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“An investigation is underway, and we will arrest them soon,” SHO Singh said.

According to the police, the priest identified as Ranchhod worships in the temple every evening. “On Friday, when he was locking the temple gate after work, the assailants came on a two-wheeler and spoke to him for a few minutes. Later, one of them took out a pistol, shot at his chest, and fled,” the SHO said based on the visuals of CCTV footage near the temple.

In the footage, two people can be seen on a bike, one of whom shot the priest, Singh said. However, according to eyewitnesses, one more person appeared after the incident who also fled with the assailants, the officer added.

“Since it is a remote place and not sufficient CCTVs are installed, we could not check the footage of the temple from different angles. The number (of assailants) is yet to be confirmed,” the SHO stated.

Following the incident, the family members of the priest and the locals took him to the hospital where he passed away within a few minutes, said police.

“The motive of the murder is also not clear yet. The families and the neighbours failed to name anyone. However, prima facie, it could be due to some land and money dispute,” SHO Singh said.

“The body was sent for an autopsy. Further investigation is underway,” said SHO.

A has been filed against unknown persons under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint registered by the family members of the deceased, said police.

The police have set up check posts in the probable routes where the assailants may have fled, adding that the police are also checking the call details of the priest and a few other people in the last few days, said an official familiar with the development.