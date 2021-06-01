Tennis coach booked for raping teenaged player in Rajasthan

A lawn tennis coach at a sports training centre in Jaipur allegedly raped a 17-year-old player on the pretext of selecting her for a domestic tournament, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, coach Gaurang Nalwaya would call her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in the Rajasthan capital for training and sexually assault her.

On the latest instance, the coach allegedly raped her on the pretext of selecting her for a tournament in Udaipur, the police said.

"A case has been lodged against the coach. Investigation into the complaint has been initiated and a search is on for the accused," Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Saroj Dhayal said.

Nalwaya has been serving at the state government-run facility since 2012. The girl began training there in 2019 and has participated in several tournaments outside Jaipur, the police said.