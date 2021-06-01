Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Tennis coach booked for raping teenaged player in Rajasthan
jaipur news

Tennis coach booked for raping teenaged player in Rajasthan

According to a complaint filed by the girl, coach Gaurang Nalwaya would call her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in the Rajasthan capital for training and sexually assault her.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:16 PM IST
On the latest instance, the coach allegedly raped her on the pretext of selecting her for a tournament in Udaipur, the police said.

A lawn tennis coach at a sports training centre in Jaipur allegedly raped a 17-year-old player on the pretext of selecting her for a domestic tournament, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the girl, coach Gaurang Nalwaya would call her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium in the Rajasthan capital for training and sexually assault her.

On the latest instance, the coach allegedly raped her on the pretext of selecting her for a tournament in Udaipur, the police said.

"A case has been lodged against the coach. Investigation into the complaint has been initiated and a search is on for the accused," Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Saroj Dhayal said.

Nalwaya has been serving at the state government-run facility since 2012. The girl began training there in 2019 and has participated in several tournaments outside Jaipur, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP