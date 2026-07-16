Three men killed during talks over marriage proposal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner: Police

Three men, including a man and son, were allegedly stabbed to death over a marriage dispute that escalated during a community-mediated meeting at Surjanwali village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Three men were killed in a knife attack during talks over a marriage proposal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

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Khajuwala deputy superintendent of police Akanksha Choudhary said the deceased were identified as Ali Sher, a resident of Surjanwali, and Jindu Khan and his son Karim, both residents of nearby Kharawali village.

Station House Officer (SHO) Navneet Kumar told HT that members of the two related families had gathered for an informal community-mediated negotiation over a marriage proposal. He said the “accused side” was allegedly pressuring the complainant’s family to marry off their sister into their family, but they were unwilling to do so. The disagreement escalated during the talks, leading to the attack.

Police said the two sides allegedly attacked each other with knives and scissors.

The SHO said an injured man, identified as Nabe Khan, was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. His condition was not immediately known, the SHO added.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

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The bodies were sent for postmortem, while forensic teams began collecting evidence from the scene.

Police said they are identifying all those involved in the attack and questioning eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events.

A case was registered, and further legal action will be taken after the investigation, the SHO said.