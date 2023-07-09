Tigress spotted with her two cubs in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve

Tigress ST-19 has been spotted with her two cubs, taking the big cats tally in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Rajasthan’s Alwar to 30, officials said, adding this is the second litter of the tigress, earlier also she gave birth to two cubs.

Tigress ST-19 spotted with her two cubs in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) on July 6 (Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)

STR field director RN Meena said, “Two tiger cubs, along with their mother ST-19, were captured in the camera trap in the STR Buffer Zone area on July 6. The cubs appear to be 2.5-3 months old. Male tiger ST-18 is the father of these cubs.”

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot shared an image of the tigress with her two cubs on social media as he expressed happiness over the news. “New life in the forest. The good news of the birth of two cubs was received from Sariska. Now the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30. The government is committed to the conservation of tigers which are important for the environment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sanjiv Karagwal, member of the Sariska advisory committee, termed it as unprecedented news. “From being tigerless in 2005 due to the poaching menace to first tiger relocation from Ranthambore in 2008, to now reaching a population of 30, Sariska Tiger Reserve has come a long way. All the forest officials are deserving of compliments,” he said.

He said that this has opened doors to endless tourism possibilities in the district. The best part is, the buffer zone, which touches Alwar city near the Bala Kila forest area, is now home to six tigers– two adults and four cubs, thereby enhancing tourist footfall from the city itself, Kagarwal added.

“Very happy to know that ST19 has given birth to 2 cubs in Sariska Alwar. My compliments to the forest officials for the continuous growth in tiger population in Sariska Alwar,” former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh wrote on Twitter.