UP: Committee submits report on DTR tiger deaths

The four-member committee formed to probe the death of the tigers in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), which took place between May 21 and June 9, has submitted its report and has suggested measures to avoid such incidents in future. Four tiger deaths were reported between April 21 and June 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh forest minister Arun Saxena, who is heading the investigation team to probe tiger deaths, said they had rushed to the DTR after the deaths were reported and claimed that lapses (in monitoring and patrolling of big cats) had primarily been noticed due to which such incidents took place.

The committee, which suspected ‘no foul play’, has linked the deaths to ‘infighting’ among the animals.

The committee further suggested the need for forest guards for monitoring and patrolling to avoid such incidents, claiming 70% of sanctioned posts of forest guards are vacant while 50% of the posts of forester are also vacant.

Four tiger deaths were reported between April 21 and June 9 this year after which a high-level probe was ordered by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the deaths of tigers, the DTR field director along with several other forest officials were also transferred from their respective posts.

The latest tiger casualty was reported on June 9. A two-year-old tigress died on June 3, a four-year-old tiger died on May 31 and a two-year tiger on April 21.