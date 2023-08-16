Rajasthan: Three youths drown in river in Karauli

Three youths aged between 15 to 20 years drowned in the Aduda River in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Tuesday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police said that there were seven youths, all friends, who were celebrating Independence Day. They held a picnic near the riverside, where three of them drowned while taking a bath, said police.

“Seven friends reached the river to celebrate. Three of them, not being aware of the depth of the river, jumped for swimming and drowned,” said Murari Lal, Sapotra circle officer.

Following the incident, the other friends informed villagers, who then informed the police. Police said that they called the Civil Defence Team for the rescue operation.

Two of them were pulled out and sent to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, while one body was pulled out late evening on Tuesday, said the officer.

Police have identified the deceased as Rajeev Dhobi, 16, Prakash Rana, 18, both natives of Chauda village and Vikas Kumar, 20, a native of Raneta village.

Police said that they handed over bodies to family members after the post-mortem on Wednesday.