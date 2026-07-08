Two killed, over six injured as trailer crushes car on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Accident Overview

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people were killed and more than six others were injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a car from behind and crushed it on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) near Molaheda in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district on Tuesday night.

Details of the Incident

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According to police, the accident occurred around 10pm in the Paniyala police station area when the trailer, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control and slammed into the car carrying a family on its way to attend a wedding. The impact was so severe that the trailer mounted the car, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.

Casualties and Injuries

Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh said the car was carrying several members of the family, including women and children. The driver, identified as Ankit, and a woman, Seema, died on the spot. More than six other occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the Government BDM district hospital in Kotputli, where they are undergoing treatment.

Aftermath and Investigation

The accident triggered a massive traffic jam on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. Police later removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic after prolonged disruption.

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search for the trailer driver, who fled the scene after the crash, and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest the driver lost control of the trailer before ramming into the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search for the trailer driver, who fled the scene after the crash, and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest the driver lost control of the trailer before ramming into the car. {{/usCountry}}

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Frequently Asked Questions What happened in the accident on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway? A speeding trailer rammed into a car, killing two people and injuring more than six others. How many people were injured in the accident? More than six occupants of the car sustained injuries. What caused the trailer to crash into the car? Preliminary findings suggest the driver lost control of the trailer before the crash. What actions did the police take following the accident? Police removed the damaged vehicles, restored traffic, and launched a search for the trailer driver who fled the scene.