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Two more children die in Rajasthan’s Salumber, viral Encephalitis suspected

Two more child deaths in Rajasthan’s Salumber take toll to eight; health teams suspect viral encephalitis and have sent samples to NIV Pune

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:48 pm IST
By Senjuti Sengupta, Jaipur
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Two more children have died in Rajasthan’s Salumber on Wednesday as medical teams continue to investigate the cause of the illness, suspected to be viral encephalitis, that has killed six toddlers in Ghata and Lalpura villages over the past few days.

Two more children die with fever and vomiting; officials suspect viral encephalitis.

Salumber’s district collector Muhammed Junaid said that two teams from the health department have been monitoring the situation constantly for the last few days.

“They have collected blood, stool and saliva samples from children with suspected symptoms. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. We suspect it could be a kind of viral encephalitis, but we are yet to get the test report from NIV,” Junaid said.

According to health department officials, Raunak Ved (4) and Divyansh (2) were taken to a hospital on Wednesday evening after they developed high fever and vomiting.

“Soon after reaching the hospital, the doctor declared both of them dead. Although their symptoms were quite similar to the previous six cases, there were some differences in the pattern. It could be some different health issue, but we are yet to ascertain that. We have collected their samples and sent them for testing,” Salumber’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Mahendra Parmar said.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Two more children die in Rajasthan’s Salumber, viral Encephalitis suspected
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Two more children die in Rajasthan’s Salumber, viral Encephalitis suspected
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