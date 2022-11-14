Udaipur blast: 1st train on track post repair; anti-terror probe on | Top 5 updates

Hours after a repair team completed its work, movement of train on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad route resumed Monday; a goods train rode tracks that was targeted with 'Superpower 90' detonator . The ensuing explosion took place on the Udaipur-Himmatnagar section, in the Ajmer division in Rajasthan, on Sunday. The track was declared fit for use at 3.30 am. Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) officials also signed off on North-Western Railways using the railroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the incident is being taken very seriously; in addition to an ATS team, earlier today a counter-terrorism unit from the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot where the explosion took place.

Explosion on railway track in Udaipur - What we know: 5 points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The explosion took place on a broad gauge line on Sunday after which all train movement on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad route was halted. The explosion - reported near the Oda railway bridge on the Slumber-Megha highway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday - damaged the track. The Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail line was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

2. Earlier on Monday a team of counter-terrorism personnel from the elite National Security Guard (NSG) - also known as 'black cats' - reached the spot to further investigate the blast. Forensic teams and one from ATS visited the spot to conduct their investigations yesterday.

3. A police official told news agency PTI a 'Superpower 90' detonator had been used. The unnamed official said the blast seemed to be 'well-planned'. Vikas Sharma, the Udaipur superintendent of police, said all angles, including sabotage, were being probed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4.Soon after the incident, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the accused would be identified and severely punished. Gehlot called the incident 'worrying' and ordered officials to investigate the matter thoroughly. "NIA (National Investigation Agency) is conducting an investigation into the incident. We are taking this very seriously," he said on Monday.

5. Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said the chief minister should be held accountable for the explosion. "Such an incident creates fear among people while also questioning the law and order situation. There's intelligence failure in the state," he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON