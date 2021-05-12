Home / Cities / Jaipur News / UK strain of Covid-19 found in Rajasthan: State govt
jaipur news

UK strain of Covid-19 found in Rajasthan: State govt

According to the state’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the reports were received a couple of days back. “We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found,” Sharma said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 03:05 PM IST
A person being tested for Covid-19 at Kanwatiya Hospital, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

The UK strain of Covid-19 has been found in the samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing, the state government said on Wednesday

According to the state’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the reports were received a couple of days back.

“We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found,” Sharma said.

On the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facility at the Swai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, he said.

“Once we know about the strain and other details, the line of treatment may be updated accordingly,” he said.

Active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan have reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5,994 people have died due to the viral disease so far. The state has reported a total of 7,89,274 Covid cases.

The UK strain of Covid-19 has been found in the samples sent from Rajasthan for genome sequencing, the state government said on Wednesday

According to the state’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the reports were received a couple of days back.

“We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found,” Sharma said.

On the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facility at the Swai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur, he said.

“Once we know about the strain and other details, the line of treatment may be updated accordingly,” he said.

Active Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan have reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5,994 people have died due to the viral disease so far. The state has reported a total of 7,89,274 Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
TRENDING NEWS

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP