UNESCO should designate Jodhpur as world heritage city, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to designate Jodhpur as a world heritage city. Gehlot said that Rajasthan is emerging as a model state in the country. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a public function on Sunday, Gehlot praised Jodhpur’s rich cultural heritage, unique traditions, local cuisine, among others.

He said that the city has overcome many challenges in the past, such as water scarcity and limited rail connectivity.

Gehlot also highlighted the comprehensive development in the Marwar region.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan is emerging as a model state in the country and called upon the central government to enact the Social Security Act to provide comprehensive support to the citizens.

The state currently provides social security pensions to approximately one crore people, including the elderly, widows, single women, and persons with disabilities, with the minimum pension amount raised to ₹1,000.