FIR against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat for ‘Ravan’ remark against Gehlot

Two days after Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ‘Ravan’ remark against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and former MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against him in Chhittorgarh district.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat. (File Photos)

Shekhawat made the remark at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Chhittorgarh on Thursday. Jadawat, a Gehlot loyalist, lodged the FIR against Shekhawat at Sadar police station of Chhittorgarh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295-A (malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), and 511(general provision dealing with attempts to commit offences not made punishable by other specific sections).

There was no immediate reaction from Shekhawat.

“If you want to end Ashok Gehlot, this Ravan of politics in Rajasthan, then raise your arms and resolve to establish Ram Rajya in Rajasthan,” Shekhawat had said.

In the FIR, which HT has reviewed, Jadawat alleged that on April 27, BJP organised a meeting in public place and Shekhawat was the key speaker where he gave a speech inciting people to create riots by using religious stereotypes.

“The accused spread false facts against the popular chief minister Ashok Gehlot, spread hatred and contempt against the government. He insulted the chief minister by addressing him as Ravana of politics with the intention of tarnishing his reputation,” said the FIR.