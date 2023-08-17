Video: Woman dragged on car bonnet for 500 metres in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; cops register case

A video showing a woman being dragged on a car bonnet in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh surfaced on social media on Wednesday. Taking action, the city police said a case has been registered against unknown persons and further investigation is underway.

Screengrab of the viral video of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

The CCTV clip, which has also been shared by BJP leaders like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Shehzad Poonawalla, shows a woman in red clothes being dragged by a car as she clings to the bonnet. A few people could also be seen running behind the car in order to stop it.

Car's registered number identified

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the car driver dragged the woman for about 500 metres. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near the Hanumangarh main bus stand. The police informed that after scanning the CCTV visuals, it is now known that the car is registered under the name of a resident of Rawla. No complaint has yet been filed by the woman seen in the video.

Opposition's reaction

Blaming the state government over the incident, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, “Under the protection of power, the miscreants held the steering of the crime!”

“Miscreants are dragging a woman on the bonnet of a car in broad daylight in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Gehlot ji, when such incidents are happening openly with women on a daily basis, do you have any idea what has happened to women in the whole of Rajasthan under your misrule!” he tweeted in Hindi.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted the Gehlot government over the incident. “Daily 10-15 incidents of women atrocities! Bhilwara, Jaipur, Karauli type incidents shock the conscience. Even Rajendra Gudha and Divya Maderna have spoken out but Rahul, Priyanka won’t utter a word! Gehlot ji says all is well!” he posted on X.