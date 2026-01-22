Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Jan 23-26)

* A craft extravaganza 70 women artisans will converge at City Palace at event hosted by Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and Princess Diya Kumari. (Instagram)

A three-day event hosted by Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, dedicated to placing craft and craftswomen at its heart, is being held in the city this weekend. The event will feature panel discussions, art installations, cultural performances and seminars. Over 70 women artisans from across India will converge at City Palace, bringing with them a diverse range of regional crafts.

Among those to watch are Vijaya Shriram Pawar, a Gormati artisan from Maharashtra; Kalighat artist Mousumi Chitrakar from West Bengal; and Itu Upadhyay, known for her Kantha and Kutchi work. The line-up also features a conversation with designer Neeta Lulla, a talk by Indian Institute of Crafts and Design director Toolika Gupta, and performances by the Tetseo Sisters, a folk quartet from Nagaland, and flautist sisters Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee, disciples of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

When: January 23-25, 9.30 am to 8.30 pm

Where: City Palace

Entry: Tickets are available on the day at Gate 1 and Gate 2

* Mystical music: A Sufi evening

Unwind and immerse yourself in soothing sound at Shaam-e-Agni, a performance by homegrown Sufi band Agnikula. Band founder Rahul Solanki promises unique folk music fused with Sufi melodies, created with instruments such as the morchang, dafli and dkhartal. Solanki, who belongs to the Kalbeliya community, will be joined by Sumit Sapera (guitarist) and Bhavani Rana (khartal player) in what promises to be a memorable musical experience.

When: January 24, 7 pm

Where: Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

* Legacy threads: A textile exhibition

Nila House, a not-for-profit initiative that works with rural artisan communities, is organising a show titled Woven Legacy that traces how the Neotia family passed down heirloom textiles, continuing to wear them as timeless expressions of craftsmanship rather than preserve them as museum relics.

The collection belongs to art curator Madhu Neotia, who inherited several pieces from her husband’s grandmother, Bhagirathi Devi Neotia. The textiles have been cared for and preserved with the aim of continuing to use them.

Woven Legacy has been organised in association with the Neotia Arts Trust and Indian Institute of Crafts and Design (IICD).

When: Until January 30 (Sundays closed); 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Nila House, Prithviraj Road

Entry: Free

* Tehelka: A new stand-up act

Catch Shubham Shandilya, the Delhi-based stand-up comic known for his sharp one-liners, as he riffs on the struggles of the working Indian, silly signage, fat-shaming and hypocrisy, even offering tongue-in-cheek advice to fellow comics. Expect the solo show, Tehelka, to have you laughing and gasping as his humour hits close to home.

When: January 25, 7 pm

Where: Jaipur Comedy Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹249

* Surreal escape: A play on The Diary of a Young Girl

Writer-director Abhishek Vijay brings Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl to the stage in a surreal retelling titled Ik Ben, Anne Frank. The production traces the parallel lives of two children trapped in separate rooms, each fearing for their lives. One is Anne Frank in Amsterdam in 1944, hiding to escape Nazi persecution. The other is Kitty, a young boy in Austria in 1902, confined to a room where he cares for his ailing mother while enduring a violent father. Though separated by time, place and circumstance, the two meet in a dreamlike space beyond the walls, sharing their pain, loss and desperate will to live.

When: January 25, 6.30 pm

Where: Krishna Kala Kendra

Entry: Prices start at ₹110