Women who lost husbands or parents to Covid-19 tie rakhis to LS Speaker Om Birla
jaipur news

Women who lost husbands or parents to Covid-19 tie rakhis to LS Speaker Om Birla

The women present at the event, who tied Rakhi to Birla, also informed Birla about their various problems.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:13 PM IST
In the program organised at the Lok Sabha Camp Office, more than two dozen women and daughters tied Rakhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during his stay in his parliamentary constituency Kota on Sunday, got Rakhi tied by the women who had lost their husbands and the daughters who had lost their parents due to COVID-19 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In the program organised at the Lok Sabha Camp Office, more than two dozen women and daughters tied Rakhi to Birla while the Speaker talked about fulfilling the responsibility of brother and guardian.

During this time, the women present there informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about their problems. Reena Mandal, who had lost her husband, told Lok Sabha Speaker Birla to get her daughter a job so that the family's expenses could be met.

Similarly, Smita Jain told Birla, "About three years ago, after taking a loan, she had decorated the house with great dreams, but after the death of her husband, everything was over. Due to the non-payment of EMI, it is being anticipated that the bank will give notice".

Simran, who brought her niece SomyaSapnani, who had lost her parents, said, "They want to educate the girl child but due to poor financial condition they are not able to pay the fees. Other women also shared their problems. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla assured that all problems would be resolved".

Topics
rakhi significance lok sabha speaker om birla kota division indian women covid-19 coronavirus
