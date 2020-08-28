Jalandhar police fine 400 persons a day for not wearing mask

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:49 IST

Jalandhar At a time, when discipline and resolve is the only real ‘vaccine’ against the coronavirus, Jalandhar, the district second on the list of covid-19 cases in the state, with around 59,000 patients and 1,374 deaths till Thursday is attaining the dubious distinction of residents flouting government directions not wearing masks. On an average, 400 people a day have been fined Rs 500 each for ignoring this critical norm since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Police data show that since March 23 (around 150 days ago), around 58,000 persons have been fined for roaming in public places without wearing a mask. The City Police have issued 34,776 challans and imposed a fine of Rs 1.7 crore.

Urban areas have more cases than the rural segments. The rural police have issued 23,142 challans to people roaming in public places without a mask and collected Rs 1.1 crore fine.

Not only this, residents have also violated quarantine norms and other mandatory rules, even as the Congress government has called for war-like preparedness against covid-19.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said to date, a fine of Rs 86,000 had been imposed on 46 violations of home quarantine instructions, and 453 persons have been fined Rs 1.2 lakh for spitting in a public place.

Bhullar added 236 people had been fined for violating social distancing norms and 77 four-wheelers and 34 auto-rickshaws had been penalised for transporting more number of persons than permitted. In rural areas, 39 persons have been fined for violating home quarantine, 105 penalised for spitting in public places and 43 fined for violating social distancing norms.

A senior administration official said the casual and indifferent attitude of people was dangerous and increased the risk of infection for the entire society. Be it morning walkers or shopkeepers, those who resided in containment zones were also seen not covering their faces for protection. He added people wore the mask only when they spotted a policeman, which was counterproductive.